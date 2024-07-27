FAPCCI to run four-day online Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme from August 6 to 9

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) will run a four-day online certificate course ‘Tourism Entrepreneurship Development Programme,’ from August 6 to 9, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Since travel and tourism is the sector with the broadest economic value chain and the deepest social footprint across the globe, the FAPCCI decided to conduct a programme for interested and serious aspirants of the sector, said S. Jeevan of the FAPCCI in a release here on Saturday. Getting involved with the entrepreneurship in travel and tourism will help in creating employment opportunities, as well, he said.

Interested people can join the course. Details can be obtained over jeevan@fapcci.in or 9391422821

