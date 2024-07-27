GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FAPCCI to run four-day online Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme from August 6 to 9

Published - July 27, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) will run a four-day online certificate course ‘Tourism Entrepreneurship Development Programme,’ from August 6 to 9, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Since travel and tourism is the sector with the broadest economic value chain and the deepest social footprint across the globe, the FAPCCI decided to conduct a programme for interested and serious aspirants of the sector, said S. Jeevan of the FAPCCI in a release here on Saturday. Getting involved with the entrepreneurship in travel and tourism will help in creating employment opportunities, as well, he said.

Interested people can join the course. Details can be obtained over jeevan@fapcci.in or 9391422821

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.