Fans of Chiranjeevi donate blood in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent Visakhapatnam
August 22, 2022 21:10 IST

Fans of actor Chiranjeevi donating blood in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Rao SKL of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Blood Bank, who has turned 60, and some other fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi, donated blood at a camp organised on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Monday.

Mr. Rao has donated blood for 30 times so far. The actor’s fan Koyalada Srinivasa Rao, 56, has donated blood 50 times. About 50 others also donated blood to mark the occasion.

Uttarandhra Mega Family Yuvatha president Palarouthu Venkataramana, K. Murthy, Sri Kanya Siva, Malkapuram Eswara Rao, Srinivas, Yellagji Rao and Lanka Srinivasa Rao were present.

Red Cross chairman Siva Nagendra Reddy and secretary Ravi Kumar commended the donors.

