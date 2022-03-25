Fans go gaga over release of ‘RRR’ in Visakhapatnam

They organise bike rallies to cinema theatres to watch the early morning shows

They organise bike rallies to cinema theatres to watch the early morning shows

Fans of actors Ramcharan and N.T Rama Rao (Junior) celebrated the release of magnum opus ‘RRR’ in theatres with fun and gaiety here on Friday. A large number of fans flocked the cinema theatres since early in the morning to celebrate the release of the movie by playing songs of their favourite stars. Many members of the actors fan organisations organised bike rallies to reach the theatres to watch the early morning shows. Some fans organised ‘abhishekams’ to the cutouts of the actors with milk, arranged ‘Dhol’ and bursted crackers at the theatres and danced in joy. Almost all the tickets for the next three days in most of the theatres were booked. The videos of these celebrations have gone viral in social media on Friday.

Fans celebrating RRR movie release at Sangam Sarat theatre in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

“It has been more than three years since we watched Ramcharan and NTR (Junior) on the silver screen. Due to COVID-19, the movie was very much delayed and we are overwhelmed to watch this multistarrer crafted by creative director S.S. Rajamouli after ‘Baahubali’,” said an excited N. Aditya, an engineering student from the city.

Fans celebrating RRR movie release at Sangam Sarat theatre in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Taking the hype of the movie as an advantage, a number of people have sold the tickets in black for prices ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. Several persons used social media to reach out movie lovers to sell the tickets.