Fancy number plates to be penalised

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 December 2021 07:29 IST

Transport and Roads & Buildings Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu has said that those who save the lives of road accident victims by shifting them to hospital within the ‘golden hour’ would be given a cash reward of ₹5,000 and also given an appreciation certificate.

The Principal Secretary participated in a special meeting on road safety at the R&B Guest House on Wednesday.

“Around 1.50 lakh people have lost their lives in road accidents across the country last year. In Andhra Pradesh, around 8,000 road accident victims lost their lives last year. Some of the injured could have survived had they been shifted to hospital within the golden hour. At the national level, the top 10 Good Samaritans would be given ₹1 lakh cash awards,” Mr. Krishna Babu said.

The Principal Secretary launched boards giving details of the scheme. He directed Transport officials to book cases against motor vehicle owners plying with fancy number plates and those not using High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs).

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam and RTO R.Ch. Srinivas were present.