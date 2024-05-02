Family of four try to end life in Vizag; teen dead

May 02, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A family of four purportedly attempted to end their life at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam late on Wednesday night, wherein a 19-year-old girl died. According to the PM Palem police, the girl’s father, a second-year diploma student, suspected that she might be in a relationship as she was not focussing on her studies. On Wednesday night, her parents attempted to end their life in order to frighten her. Following the attempt, however, the girl and her younger brother, too, attempted to kill themselves. The four were later shifted to a hospital, where the girl died. The three other members of the family are said to be out of danger. The PM Palem police have launched an investigation.

(If in distress, call helpline number 100 for counselling)

