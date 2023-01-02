ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of two rowdy-sheeters stage protest before police station in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The police deliberately targeting the two persons despite not being involved in any anti-social activities’

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of two rowdy-sheeters staged a protest at the IV Town Police Station for arresting them in an alleged ganja smuggling case here on Monday. They alleged that the police deliberately targeting the two persons despite not being involved in any anti-social activities.

A large number of women and other members of rowdy-sheeters G. Swamy and Anand have staged a sit-in. Pleading the police personnel not to take them into custody, womenfolk from both the families obstructed the police squatting on the road in front of their vehicles. A few women were seen present along with their toddlers and questioning police for taking them into custody.

A family member of Anand said that since many months, he had been leading a peaceful life. But still the police have booked ganja smuggling cases against him, the family member alleged.

Meanwhile, Inspector of IV Town Police Station Srinivasa Rao said that Swamy has a rowdy-sheet in the II Town police station, while Anand has rowdy-sheet in the IV Town police station. The duo were recently caught with around 21 kg ganja, for which they were arrested, he said.

