Family members of former naval officer urge media to report facts, seek PM Modi’s intervention to revoke death sentence

October 31, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The family members of Commander Sugunakar Pakala, former Indian Naval officer, has urged the media to bring out the facts while covering the issue, saying that any adverse reporting would do more harm than good.

They pointed out that neither the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) nor did the Qatari government had used the words of alleged ‘spying’ or ‘espionage’, but it has been widely reported in the media, as such.

Mr. Sugunakar is one among the eight former naval officers from India who have been given death sentence by the Qatari government.

All the officers had distinguished service with full integrity and are decorated officers. They have families in India, who are very distraught and traumatised by their year-long detention and are now highly concerned and severely affected by the false allegations.

They clarified that the eight ex-Indian Naval officers were not engaged in espionage for Israel. They went to build the Qatari navy and build that nation’s security. They could never spy. There are no allegations or proof of allegations from Qatar, they said.

None of the eight officers were associated with any submarine programme when working at Dahra Global. The false narrative associating them with a supposedly highly sensitive Qatari submarine programme needs to be removed. In fact, Fincantieri, the Italian ship manufacturing company has categorically denied manufacturing any submarine or underwater vessel for the Qatari government, the family members pointed out.

Dahra global was a support solution provider to the Aerospace, Security and Defence sectors. Dahra Global was a subsidiary of Dahra Engineering and Services LLC, based in Oman and primarily supports Qatar and GCC countries. It employed ex-Navy personnel and provided training and related services to Qatar’s Navy.

According to the family members, Fincantieri is a global, public Italian shipbuilder with 18 shipyards and was not making any submarines for Qatar. They were only making surface vessels for the Qatari Navy.

The family members also sought the MEA to work on a war-footing and revoke the death sentence and see that the officers are sent back home, as soon as possible.

They also requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an early mitigation of the sentence, as they believed that only he can do it. Mr. Modi is a good friend of the Emir of Qatar and India has good relation with that country.