Family members and representatives protest for justice after a student dies of electric shock at a hostel in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

February 05, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The family members of Tubiri David Raju, a student, who had died of electric shock, representatives of ST Employees Association and others staged a protest demanding justice to the victim’s family at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital in Anakapalli district on Monday.

Tubiri David Raju, who was studying 7th class at the SC hostel at Jogumpeta village of Golugonda mandal, died of electric shock at the hostel on February 4.

David Raju received the shock, while he was hanging the clothes on the clothes line to dry. Due to the non-availability of an ST Ashram school in Anakapalli district, the ST students of non-scheduled villages of Anakapalli district were staying at the SC hostel. The poor wiring at the SC hostel has resulted in the death, allege tribal leaders.

The lack of monitoring of the situation at the hostels by the higher authorities was responsible for a similar situation at most of the hostels, they alleged and demanded that the government own responsibility for the death and compensate the family members. They also sought action on those responsible for the death.

T. Balaraju, father of the deceased, and ST Employees Association and two others filed representations demanding ₹50 lakh, a government job and allotment of 2 cents of land to one of the family members of the deceased. They also demanded action against the officials, who were negligent towards their duties, which led to the death of the boy.

“We informed the ITDA Project Officer of the issue on Sunday. On his directions, the Narsipatnam RDO H.V. Jayaram visited the village last night. We sought a written assurance from the RDO on our demands,” Girijana Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao said.

Negligence

Based on the information provided and representations received from the father of the deceased and the ST Association, tne Narsipatnam RDO, in a letter to the District Collector of Anakapalli, noted that the Hostel Warden had complained to the AE, Electrical, against the issue at the hostel earlier on January 23, 2024, but the latter had ignored it. The RDO also noted that AE, Electrical, Golugonda, was responsible for the incident even though the hostel warden and the Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Narsipatnam, were mainly responsible for their failure to monitor the issue closely.