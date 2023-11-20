HamberMenu
Families of 450 fishermen worry about future after fire mishap at Vizag fishing harbour

The government should pay at least ₹15,000 per month each to the boat workers who have lost their livelihood, says National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu

November 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
The grief-stricken fisherwomen after the fire mishap at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, on Monday.

The grief-stricken fisherwomen after the fire mishap at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The families of at least 450 fishermen associated with the 45 mechanised boats that were gutted after a massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 20 (Sunday night) are worried about their livelihood.

“The boats in which my husband was working have been gutted. His only source of livelihood has gone. The government announced a compensation of 80% of the total value of the boats damaged in the fire. But, it did not talk about the remedial measures for the boat workers. The fishermen’s leaders should think about our lives. We are helpless now,” said V. Parvathamma, a fisherwoman, at the Fishing Harbour on Monday.

CPI (M) Visakhapatnam district secretary M. Jaggunaidu, who visited the harbour, said that the government must pay 100% of the boat value as compensation. The government should also consider the plight of at least 1,000 families who were dependent on the board that were gutted.

National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu said, “At least 450 fishermen and their families will have to manage without work for at least six months. We demand the government to pay at least ₹15,000 per month to each boat worker. I have submitted a memorandum to Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Boat Owners’ Association president Vasupalli Janakiram said that fishermen, usually, did not work in a particular boat and they kept changing the boats. “The boat owner is liable if the regular workers suffer a loss during non-performance of boats or accidents. However, the problems of fishermen who have lost their livelihood due to the fire should be brought to the notice of the government,” he said, adding that their association brought the issue to the notice of the Fisheries Minister.

