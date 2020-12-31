Fall in accident deaths in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2020 01:03 IST

Police attribute this to enforcement of helmet rule and lockdown

Constant enforcement on wearing of helmet by the city police and COVID-19 lockdown has led to drastic decline in road accident deaths during the year 2020 in the city.

According to the statistics by the city police, fatal road accidents have reduced by 24% and road accident deaths have reduced by 21% in 2020 compared to 2019. In the year 2019, the total number of MV Act cases booked were 10.38 lakh, but in 2020, they were close to 14.38 lakh.

In the year 2019, 320 fatal road accidents were reported in which 326 persons died. But in the year 2020, the total number of fatal road accidents reported were 243 and 256 persons died. Similarly, the year saw 889 non-fatal road accidents in which 1,164 persons were injured. During the year 2019, 1,204 persons were injured in 1,090 non-fatal accidents.

“In the year 2020, the number of ‘No-Helmet’ enforcement cases registered were about 8.38 lakh. In 2019, we booked about 5.10 lakh cases and in 2018, the total cases registered were 2.37 lakh,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana said. He said the use of helmet by two-wheeler drivers has increased and this has led to reduction in fatalities in road accidents.

The city police said that a number of initiatives are being brought to control road accidents, create free flow of traffic, deal with parking issue and others. The traffic police have arranged traffic signals at 25 new junctions and 25 more are getting ready.

Overspeeding, rash driving and bike racings were some of the areas of concern for the traffic police in this year. In 2020, a total of 31,505 over-speeding cases were booked. On December 11, two youth were killed allegedly due to overspeeding at Jodugullapalem.

Police said that a few weeks ago, 217 bikes were seized by the police in a special drive on racing or overspeeding. Parents were informed and counselling was conducted for the youth.

“In second week of December, another overspeed drive was conducted in which 129 cases were booked. Out of the 129 cases, only 11 were found to be two-wheelers and the remaining were four-wheelers,”said the ADCP.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the police teams were monitoring closely the overspeeding issue and due to rigorous enforcement, it is under control.

Speaking about parking issues, he said that drives were conducted to ensure cellars are used for parking to ensure free flow of traffic. He also added that the traffic police have come up with initiatives like giving authentic numbers to auto-rickshaws and also ID cards for those who run late night shifts to curb crime.

“Modifications are being done at various junctions like Siripuram and PM Palem for the free flow of traffic,” he added.