Fakeerappa takes charge as Joint Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fakeerappa Kaginelli

A 2011 batch IPS officer K. Fakeerappa took charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police here on Friday.

The post of JCP was revived after more than three years. After assuming charge, Mr Fakeerappa met Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and interacted with him.

Mr. Fakeerappa was transferred by the State Goverment recently. His previous posting was S.P CID. The IPS officer had worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Visakhapatnam during 2017-18. During his tenure as the DCP, he had played a pivotal role in maintaining law and order, and using technology.

