Fake recruitment campaign at AU surfaces on social media

The Andhra University authorities lodged a police complaint after a fake recruitment campaign doing the rounds on social media platforms has come their notice.

“Two letters are being circulated on Whatsapp that recruitments are being done to the posts of 40 posts of junior assistant, attender, technical assistant and record assistant in the university. The fake letters were issued in the names of former V-C G. Nageswara Rao and former Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan,” AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said.

Similarly, fake orders were issued in the name of Employment Cell Chairperson G. Satya that eight persons had been recruited in the cell and another fake letter in the name of the V-C P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy was also being circulated, he said.

Mr. Krishna Mohan said YSRCP leader P. Divakar alerted the V-C after he got the recruitment letter on his Whatsapp. “A complaint has been lodged with the III Town Police,” he added.