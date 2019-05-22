Fake online deal costs iron trader ₹7 lakh

A trader from the city was allegedly duped of around ₹7 lakh as a deal he had made online to procure iron went bad.

According to Cyber Crime Inspector V. Gopinath, Ommi Gopinath from Isukathota area decided to venture into iron wholesale business in Kasi Nagar area in Odisha and he needed about 10 tonnes of iron to start his business.

“Mr. Ommi Gopinath allegedly came across a deal while searching for raw material dealers in Internet and dialled the contact number given on the website. The fraudster gave him a quotation, demanding ₹7 lakh for supply of the material. The victim even got some pictures of loading operations at some iron dumps on his cellphone. Believing it, the victim made the payment,” Mr. Gopinath said quoting from the complaint.

Mr. Ommi Gopinath realised that he was duped after the fraudster stopped responding to his calls and text messages and lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police Station on Wednesday.

Case registered

The cyber crime police has registered a case. The investigation is on.