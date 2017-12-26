Fake astrologer arrested

A fake astrologer was arrested by the city police on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at Gopalapatnam in the city.

B. Santhosh Kumar (44), the accused, is a lecturer at a private college in the city. Gopalapatnam Inspector KV Rao said that Santhosh Kumar has been claiming to have powers to change the fate of those who approached him.

About two weeks ago a childless coupleapproached, Santhosh Kumar through a friend. Santhosh performed a homam at his residence on Dec. 18, to enable the woman attain motherhood.

After the homam, Santhosh Kumar invited the woman to his room to perform one more puja and he advised the woman’s husband to stay in another room. While performing puja, the fake astrologer allegedly misbehaved with the woman. A few days after the incident, the woman narrated the mater to her husband and based on a complaint from the woman, the police arrested the accused.