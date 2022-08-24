Faculty training workshop organised at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 24, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20th Revised Basic Course workshop, being conducted at Andhra Medical College (AMC), as per NMC norms, was inaugurated by G. Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC, on Wednesday.

Around 40 faculty members would be trained in various teaching, learning and assessment activities.

V. Manmadha Rao, Vice-Principal and conveners P.J. Srinivas, and I. Vani of the Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology organised the workshop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inauguration, Sivayya of HYM International Certification Private Ltd., presented the ISO 9001: 2015 to Andhra Medical College for providing medical education services as per quality standards.

Dr. Butchi Raju and Dr. Manmadha Rao received the certificate.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app