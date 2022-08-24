Faculty training workshop organised at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20th Revised Basic Course workshop, being conducted at Andhra Medical College (AMC), as per NMC norms, was inaugurated by G. Butchi Raju, Principal, AMC, on Wednesday.

Around 40 faculty members would be trained in various teaching, learning and assessment activities.

V. Manmadha Rao, Vice-Principal and conveners P.J. Srinivas, and I. Vani of the Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology organised the workshop.



During the inauguration, Sivayya of HYM International Certification Private Ltd., presented the ISO 9001: 2015 to Andhra Medical College for providing medical education services as per quality standards.

Dr. Butchi Raju and Dr. Manmadha Rao received the certificate.