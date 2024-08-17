ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty development programme to be organised at Kancharapalem Polytechnic College from August 19

Updated - August 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A six-day faculty development programme (ATAL-FDP-3559) titled ‘Quality Management in Manufacturing’, will be hosted by Government Polytechnic College at Kancharapalem here from August 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college is the only polytechnic in Andhra Pradesh chosen to conduct the event, said Principal K. Narayana Rao.

A total of 50 faculty members of various polytechnic colleges will participate in the event, he added.

Participants in the programme will gain a comprehensive understanding of quality management principles, including the implementation of Quality Function Deployment (QFD) and logistics optimisation. The programme will also offer practical training in various techniques such as supplier selection and multi-criteria decision-making, fostering collaboration and networking among peers and experts. This initiative aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to drive quality improvements and meet organisational goals within manufacturing settings, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US