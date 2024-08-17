GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Faculty development programme to be organised at Kancharapalem Polytechnic College from August 19

Updated - August 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A six-day faculty development programme (ATAL-FDP-3559) titled ‘Quality Management in Manufacturing’, will be hosted by Government Polytechnic College at Kancharapalem here from August 19.

The college is the only polytechnic in Andhra Pradesh chosen to conduct the event, said Principal K. Narayana Rao.

A total of 50 faculty members of various polytechnic colleges will participate in the event, he added.

Participants in the programme will gain a comprehensive understanding of quality management principles, including the implementation of Quality Function Deployment (QFD) and logistics optimisation. The programme will also offer practical training in various techniques such as supplier selection and multi-criteria decision-making, fostering collaboration and networking among peers and experts. This initiative aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to drive quality improvements and meet organisational goals within manufacturing settings, he added.

