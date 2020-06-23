Faculty development programme organised

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 June 2020 23:03 IST

Visakha Government Degree College for Women conducted one week faculty development programme on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS) and Swayam from June 15 to 21. Recording softwares like presentation tube, DU recorder, C.Map concept mapping tool, open shot video editing software, google classrooms and open educational resources were practised during the programme. Regional Joint Director David Kumar Swamy Rapaka highlighted the importance of digital education during this pandemic. Principal S. Shobha Rani said that the programme was designed as per the necessity of present scenario to train the faculty.

