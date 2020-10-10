Visakhapatnam

Faculty Development Programme from Oct. 13

The AICTE Training and Learning Academy sponsored five-day ‘Faculty Development Programme’ (ATAL FDP) on ‘Photography and Media Communication’ will be organised by Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram district from October 13 to 17. According to V.V. Rama Reddy, Principal, and Tammineni Haribabu, director of the programme, the programme would help the teachers in updating their skills.

