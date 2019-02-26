‘Fact-checking of infoon Internet crucial’

Concerns over the authentication of the information available on the Internet are growing of late, Andhra University College of Arts and Commerce principal K. Rammohana Rao said.
Addressing a workshop on ‘Identifying Fake Content on the Internet and Fact-Checking,’ organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of AU, on Monday, he underlined the need for a mechanism to filter information flow and verify the facts.
Journalism and Mass Communication HoD P. Bobby Vardhan said technology had changed the face of information dissemination and checking the credibility was very crucial. Chairman of the Board of Studies D.V.R. Murthy said the Google had revolutionised information flow and it was high time it was regulated. Google Trainer-Fact Check Ravisankar Mudigonda explained how fake content could be identified.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor