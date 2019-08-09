Facing harassment in cyber space? Help just a click away

In an attempt to offer assistance to women facing harassments in cyber space, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday launched ‘Cyber Mithra’ as part of which they can register complaints through toll-free helplines and a WhatsApp number.

Reiterating that safety of women is of prime importance, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has said that a number of programmes are in the pipeline to address the issues.

Addressing a large gathering of girl students during the launch of ‘Cyber Mithra’, as a part of the awareness initiative on ‘women safety in cyber space’ at Andhra University Convention Centre here on Thursday, Mr. Sawang said that cyber space remained a major challenge for the women these days.

Social stigma

“Women are subjected to harassments and threatening by unknown miscreants in the cyber world. Social stigma hinders many women from raising their voice against. They even hesitate to discuss the issues with their family members and even friends. In such cases, the ‘Cyber Mithra’ wing will offer help with just a click,” Mr. Sawang explained.

As part of the initiative, the government has launched two toll-free numbers (112 and 181) and a WhatsApp number (9121211100). A Facebook page ‘AP Police Women Safety Cyber Space’ has also been launched.

Appealing girls to reach out the authorities on those numbers in case of any cyber crime, the DGP assured that the information received through the ‘Cyber Mitra’ will be kept confidential.

Participating in the programme, Minister for Home & Disaster Management M. Sucharitha said that ‘Cyber Mitra’ that was launched in Vijayawada on July 26 was receiving a very good response. “The initiative ensures the least response time by the police,” she said.

Minister for Women & Child Welfare T. Vanitha, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi and others spoke on the occasion.

A demonstration on various cyber crimes was given by Anil from the eSF labs. A booklet and brochure to promote the toll-free helplines were released on the occasion.

Clubs to guide victims

Meanwhile, The Police Department has planned to start ‘Cyber Mitra Clubs’ across the State. The police have appealed the students to form such clubs at educational institutions.

The clubs will guide the victims of cyber space harassment.

Anakapalle SDPO K. Sravani, ACP (Women Police Station) G. Prem Kajal and security engineer of eSF labs S. Jhansi will be the member of the club for Vizag region.

The interested students can send a request message to WhatsApp number 9121211100. They will receive regular updates on technology changes and activities such as flash mobs, hackathon and awareness programmes to create awareness on the issue.