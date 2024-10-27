ADVERTISEMENT

Facility to manufacture open MRI systems set up at AMTZ

Published - October 27, 2024 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A production facility of Time Medical International Ventures Private Limited was inaugurated at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) here on Saturday. The State-of-the-art facility marks a major milestone as it is India’s first to manufacture the company’s flagship product, the 0.35 Tesla PICA Open MRI system, a device that has advanced imaging capabilities and affordability, according to a statement issued by the company.

The 0.35T PICA Open MRI system addresses key challenges in the country’s healthcare sector by providing high-quality imaging suitable for routine diagnostics and specialised needs, including paediatric and claustrophobic patients. The facility not only promises to deliver cutting-edge medical imaging technology within India, but also highlights the potential for export, aiming to serve neighbouring regions in Asia and Africa, the release added.

