Facelift for city ahead of G-20 meet is fine, but what about basic amenities in our wards, Visakhapatnam corporators question municipal corporation

February 01, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Amid heated discussions and debates, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) passed as many as 17 proposals worth around ₹80 crore to take up development activities and beautification of the city, keeping in view the G-20 working group committee meeting which is scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29.

Many corporators questioned the need to spend GVMC’s money instead of seeking funds from the State government, reminding that despite a number of representations in the last two years, the civic body has failed to provide basic amenities in their wards.

Co-option member from Bheemunipatnam, K. Prabhavathi. opined that when Bheemunipatnam was a panchayat, they used to get some funds to take up development activities. After being merged with the GVMC, the locals expected that they would see some development, but they were wrong, she said.

“If you come to Bheemunipatnam after sunset, you will see that most of the roads are in darkness due to lack of street lights. Residents are tired of repeatedly requesting the civic body to provide proper drinking water. Complaints keep pouring in whenever our MLA (M. Srinivasa Rao) and I embark on the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme. I have myself urged the civic body authorities to at least take up developmental works in our wards ahead of the G-20 summit as Bheemunipatnam is a tourist attraction, but not a penny was allotted,” she said.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao said that their party also supports taking up development activities, as Vizag would host a global event. However he condemned taking up activities only in some wards where works were already taken up recently during VIP visits. This is misuse of public funds, he alleged.

Another TDP corporator Gandham Srinivasa Rao and some representatives from Gajuwaka said that their constituency is being ignored every year.

CPI corporator A.J. Stalin said that no proposals were made to take up development activities in his ward which is home to major units such as AMTZ and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Corporator Lella Koteswara Rao said that in view of the G-20 meet, the authorities are focusing their efforts on developing Jodugullapalem, Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam beaches, but have ignored Yarada and Appikonda beaches., which can also be developed into major attractions. He urged the civic body to include proposals to develop the two beaches as well.

GVMC Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju said that roads would be spruced up and drains cleared soon.

Repairs will be undertaken on almost 148 km of road network in the city. This includes 99 km of roads covering all tourist destinations, 11 km of road surrounding Hotel Novotel and 37 km from Radisson Blu Hotel covering Bheemunipatnam and Madhurawada. While ₹65 crore was allotted for Engineering works, around ₹9 crore was proposed for illumination, zebra crossing, signage and LED screens, he said.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that all the money will be given back by the State government.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that there will be uniform development in all wards. “Proposals worth below ₹50 lakh will be submitted in the standing committee meeting. Those proposals include various other works in different wards,” she told the corporators.