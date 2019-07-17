Face adversity with grit, says former women’s commission chief

State Mahila Commission former Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari exhorted women to not lose confidence in times of crisis but to strive and overcome challenges.

Ms. Rajakumari was visiting the School for Differently Abled Boys at Peda Waltair on Tuesday where she was moved by the case of a woman who had ended her life recently along with her two physically challenged children at Pendurthi.

She said special schools were being run by the governments and NGOs to train differently abled children to hone their skills. She said the commission was organising seminars to educate parents on these issues. Ms. Rajakumari said that she was touched by innocent women getting trapped in ganja smuggling cases and languishing in jails. She also called for added censorship of television content and social media, which she said were depicting violence and sex and luring youth to the world of crime.

Digital firewall

She advocated a ‘digital firewall’ to prevent the spread of pornography through social media and TV apps from abroad.