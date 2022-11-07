Eye screening camp launched at high school in Visakhapatnam

1,700 children to be screened at the camp during three days

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 07, 2022 22:18 IST

A free eye screening camp for the children of Nadupuru Government High School, Peda Gantyada, was launched by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naidutota, here, on Monday.

As many as 1,700 children will be screened at the camp, being organised under the CSR initiative of the L & T, during the next three days.

K.B.N. Manaimala, Managing Trustee and CEO, Sankar Foundation, appreciated the L & T for its support in organising the camp. She said that spectacles would also be provided free of cost to children, who require them.

Srivatsava, Unit Head of L&T, Visakhapatnam, inaugurated the camp. He hailed the services of Sankar Foundation to society, particularly to the poor and the needy.

Srinivasa Rao, AGM, L &T, R Srinivasa Rao, Headmaster, ZPHS, Nadupuru, Dr Bindu and Ramesh Kumar, AGM, were present.

