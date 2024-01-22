ADVERTISEMENT

Eye check-up camp for drivers in Visakhapatnam on January 23

January 22, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An eye check-up camp for drivers is being organised by the Transport Department at the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office at Madhavadhara here on January 23 (Tuesday).

Superintendent of Police, CBI, Visakhapatnam, R. Murali will inaugurate the camp at 10 a.m.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam called upon drivers of school, college buses and autorickshaws to attend the camp being organised as part of the ongoing Road Safety Month celebrations.

The Transport officials conducted an awareness drive at NAD Junction on Monday to educate motorists on various aspects of road safety.

