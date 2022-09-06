Eye care programme for children organised in Visakhapatnam

‘Healthy Eye Care’ education programme for the children of Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar School was conducted by Sankar Foundation

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM:
September 06, 2022 18:43 IST

Sankar Foundation organised a ‘Healthy Eye Care’ education programme for the children of Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar School, MVP Colony, here on Tuesday.

More than 200 students from the school visited Sankar Foundation today.

During their visit, a PowerPoint presentation on eye diseases was given and an interactive session with Suparna, paediatric ophthalmologist, was organised.

They were apprised of the facilities in the hospital. The children’s doubts on eye diseases were cleared by her.

K.B.N. Manimala, managing trustee and the group CEO, thanked the management of the school for bringing the children to the hospital for eye care education.

