Eye care awareness programme organised for students in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital organised an awareness session for the students of B. Pharmacy and D. Pharmacy studying in Vignan Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, Duvvada, on the hospital premises at Vepagunta, here, on Tuesday.

A total of 250 students participated in the awareness programme.

P. Sowmya, Senior Ophthalmologist, explained about the latest know-how adopted at the hospital and the technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology.

K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee & Group CEO, Sankar Foundation, advised the students to undergo regular eye checkups to improve their vision since most of the students were using their computer/ mobile phone for long hours as part of their learning process.

Associate Professor S. Satya Lakshmi and lecturer M. Vinod Kumar of Vignan College hailed Sankar Foundation for its services to society. The students distributed fruits to the inmates of Aarogyasri Ward in the hospital.

K. Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison), V. Ramesh Kumar, AGM and G. Subhashini and Vinod Kumar Senior Managers were present.

