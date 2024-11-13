Extra coaches to clear waiting-list in some trains

In order to clear the wait-list passengers, train no. 20805/06 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Express, 22847/48 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus LTT-Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam Super Fast Express, 18519/20 Visakhapatnam-LTT(Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam express, 22874/73 Visakhapatnam-Digha-Visakhapatnam SF express, 22973/74 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham SF express will all be augmented with one coach each while-22879/880 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar and 18463/64 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar will be augmented with two coaches each.

Train no. 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express will be augmented with one 2nd AC Class coach from November 15 to 30 and in the return direction 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh AP Express will be attached with one 2nd AC Class coach from November 17 to December 2.

Train no. 22847 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC class coach on November 24 and in the return direction 22848 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Visakhapatnam SF Express will be attached with one 3rd AC class coach on November 26, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train no. 18519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC class coach from November 25 to 30 and in the return direction 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Visakhapatnam Express will be attached with one 3rd AC class coach from November 27 to December 2.

Train no. 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha SF Expess will be augmented with one 3rd AC class coach on November 28 and in the return direction, 22873 Digha–Visakhapatnam SF Express will be attached with one 3rd AC class coach on November 29.

Train no. 22973 Gandhidham-Puri SF Express will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach on November 20 and 27 and in the return direction, 22974 Puri-Gandhidham SF Express will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach on November 23 and 30.

Similarly, 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi Express will be augmented with two 3rd AC Class coaches from November 14 to 21 and in the return direction 18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express will be attached with two 3rd AC Class coaches from November 15 to 22. Train no. 22879 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express will be augmented with two 3rd AC Class coaches on November 16 and in the return direction 22880 Tirupati - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with two 3rd AC Class coaches on November 17. The Railways have requested passengers to avail of the services of the extra coaches.