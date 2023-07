July 08, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day after the arrest of Reserve Inspector of City Armed Reserve (CAR) Swarnalatha and police constable Hemasundar, the city police on Saturday have suspended them on disciplinary grounds, a release on Saturday said.

Both the accused were sent to remand on Saturday. Swarnalatha, Hemasundar and another homeguard Srinivas Rao along with a middleman named Suri Babu were arrested for allegedly extorting ₹12 lakh from two retired naval employees.

