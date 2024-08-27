Extended heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh leading to silent dehydration, say doctors

As the world grapples with global warming and increased greenhouse gas emissions, Visakhapatnam as also other cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh are predicted to face extended heatwave conditions in the coming years. This is leading to silent dehydration, particularly among children and senior citizens, say medical experts.

At a media workshop on: “Understanding Silent Dehydration and its management”, organised by the Indian Medical Academy (For Preventive Health), here, on Tuesday, Dr. Loknath Tripathy, Physician-Internal Medicine, SK Clinics, and Dr. MVE Rama Naidu, Physician-General Medicine, Happy Clinic, spoke on the importance of fluid and electrolyte intake to combat the rising instance of silent dehydration crisis.

Quoting data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other sources, they said that over the past decade, the escalating heat crisis has claimed over 1,788 lives in Andhra Pradesh, the affected cities and towns are battling a growing, yet often overlooked health crisis: silent dehydration. In April 2024, Visakhapatnam city had recorded a high temperature of 43.4°C, with perceived temperatures frequently reaching 50°C due to extreme humidity.

This harsh climate has triggered an alarming surge in silent dehydration, a health risk characterised by the gradual loss of body fluids and electrolytes. Silent dehydration was a dangerous health risk, often going unnoticed until it becomes severe.

The health risks associated with heatwaves, such as dehydration, exhaustion, and heat stroke, could quickly escalate to life-threatening conditions. The rise in silent dehydration cases has led to an overwhelming influx of patients in the government hospitals, they said.

Dr. Tripathy said that while electrolytes could be replenished with ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) for overcoming dehydration in diarrhoeal conditions, in non-diarrhoeal conditions, electrolyte drinks with energy play a crucial role in recovery. Though home-made fluids could be considered, ready-to-serve electrolyte drinks offer a convenient option. They provide a known quantity of electrolytes along with energy, aiding in faster recovery and addressing silent dehydration.

Dr. Rama Naidu called community-level awareness and education in tackling the problem of silent dehydration. The public must be made aware of the signs and dangers of silent dehydration. Simple measures like drinking water and consuming electrolyte-rich foods and beverages regularly, could go a long way in preventing the condition, he added.