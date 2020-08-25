Visakhapatnam

Extend period of projects’ delivery, Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges Jagan

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 25 August 2020 00:38 IST
Updated: 25 August 2020 00:38 IST

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the Chief Minister to permit six months exempted/extended period of the delivery of projects under the ‘force majeure’ explanation clause under Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

They also appealed for an extending the validity period by 12 months for all building and layout approvals and permit the builders to pay various fees on instalment basis for this financial year.

The appealed to the Chief Minister was made by VCCI’s president Veera Mohan and Secretary Ravi Godey.

