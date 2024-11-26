Extend all support for the successful conduct of Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam on December 15, GVMC Commissioner tells officials

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar has asked the officials to provide all permissions to the Navy Marathon scheduled to be held on December 15 and ensure all support to the programme. He discussed about the annual marathon with the officials from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on the Beach Road here on Tuesday.

Captain T.R.S. Kumar from the ENC briefed Mr. Sampath Kumar about the marathon going to be held between RK Beach and Bheemunipatnam. The naval official informed the GVMC Commissioner that lighting, drinking water, barricading, ambulances, digital screenings, parkings and hoardings will be arranged by the ENC and asked him to ensure all the permissions are provided. Mr. Sampath Kumar directed the engineering wing officials to assist the Navy officials and also include Ward Secretaries and staff to take up the works at the earliest.