Exposed to the elements, and virus risk too

After imposition of lockdown, people who are destitute and homeless, and migrant workers have turned out to be both vulnerable and potential carriers of coronavirus (COVID-19).

At present, there are about 200 migrant workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh and about 6,000 destitute and homeless persons in the city. About 1,800 destitute persons can be found in the core city area, comprising zones II, III and IV. And, most importantly, about 15% of them are mentally or physically challenged.

According to secretary of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) Pragada Vasu, about 240 homeless persons are accommodated in the eight shelter homes in the city, three of which are operated by the AUTD and the remaining by other NGOs and the GVMC.

‘Potential carriers’

“The threat of contracting the virus is low for those remaining indoors. But those who live in the open under the flyovers, near railway stations and RK Beach are prone to get infected and become potential carriers,” says former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma.

“Prior to the lockdown, these destitute persons used to get some food from the passers-by. A few restaurants used to give them leftover food, if any. However, post lockdown, they are stuck at one place as they cannot move about due to strict enforcement of law by the police. As a result, finding a morsel of food has become scarce,” says Mr. Vasu.

Need of the hour

“A few NGOs such as the AUTD have taken upon themselves the task of serving food to such persons, but that is not adequate. There is a need for the government to intervene and provide them food, clothing, medicines and shelter,” Mr. Sarma observes.

Referring to the migrant workers, Mr. Sarma says that many of them hailing from Odisha are stranded in the city. These helpless people are squatting under the city’s flyovers. Efforts are on to provide them temporary shelter. They need medical attention. The local authorities are providing food. The Railways should consider operating special trains to facilitate their safe travel to their respective destinations, he feels.