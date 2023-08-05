HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Explore innovative uses of AI in the field of petroleum and energy, physicist urges IIPE Visakhapatnam students

She congratulates the IIPE for providing special scholarships to girl students

August 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Geomagnetism’s Indian National Science Academy honorary scientist Archana Bhattacharyya has urged students to explore innovative uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the chosen field of study.

She was in the city to participate as the chief guest at the third convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy -Visakhapatnam (IIPE-V), held here on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Bhattacharyya urged the students to strive for improvement of lives of the citizens within the environment they live in, as environment and development have to be considered together. She urged them for exploring innovative uses of AI, particularly in the field of petroleum and energy. She expressed joy over girl students for opting their present field of study in the oil and energy sector. She congratulated the IIPE for providing special scholarships to girl students to join petroleum and energy courses.

IIPE-V Director Shalivahan said a total of 102 B.Tech students of 2023 graduating batch, of which 56 students are from Petroleum Engineering and 46 students are from Chemical Engineering, were awarded with the degrees. In addition, one Honorary Doctorate Degree was also awarded.

Subhadra Jamkar of B.Tech Chemical Engineering received President’s Gold medal. Two students from each branch have received gold and silver medals. They are Deepit Ajit Shah, (gold in Petroleum Engineering); Jefin Jose, (gold in Chemical Engineering); Harshil Padhi (silver in Petroleum Engineering) and Suraj Kumar (silver in Chemical Engineering).

On a cheerful note, Prof. Shalivahan asked the graduates to be ‘Naatu Naatu’, the song which was awarded for its originality; alike the students must live their original life.

Anakapalli District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash was awarded with the Degree of Doctor of Science for his service to the Society and in Public Administration.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.