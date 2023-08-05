Explore innovative uses of AI in the field of petroleum and energy, physicist urges IIPE Visakhapatnam students

August 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Indian Institute of Geomagnetism’s Indian National Science Academy honorary scientist Archana Bhattacharyya has urged students to explore innovative uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the chosen field of study.

She was in the city to participate as the chief guest at the third convocation of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy -Visakhapatnam (IIPE-V), held here on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address, Prof. Bhattacharyya urged the students to strive for improvement of lives of the citizens within the environment they live in, as environment and development have to be considered together. She urged them for exploring innovative uses of AI, particularly in the field of petroleum and energy. She expressed joy over girl students for opting their present field of study in the oil and energy sector. She congratulated the IIPE for providing special scholarships to girl students to join petroleum and energy courses.

IIPE-V Director Shalivahan said a total of 102 B.Tech students of 2023 graduating batch, of which 56 students are from Petroleum Engineering and 46 students are from Chemical Engineering, were awarded with the degrees. In addition, one Honorary Doctorate Degree was also awarded.

Subhadra Jamkar of B.Tech Chemical Engineering received President’s Gold medal. Two students from each branch have received gold and silver medals. They are Deepit Ajit Shah, (gold in Petroleum Engineering); Jefin Jose, (gold in Chemical Engineering); Harshil Padhi (silver in Petroleum Engineering) and Suraj Kumar (silver in Chemical Engineering).

On a cheerful note, Prof. Shalivahan asked the graduates to be ‘Naatu Naatu’, the song which was awarded for its originality; alike the students must live their original life.

Anakapalli District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash was awarded with the Degree of Doctor of Science for his service to the Society and in Public Administration.