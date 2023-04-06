ADVERTISEMENT

Explain negligence in reporting sexual abuse of minor girl, Visakhapatnam school ordered

April 06, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A nine-year-old girl, studying at the school in Class IV, was reportedly sexually assaulted by a helper on the campus on April 1

The Hindu Bureau

The Education Department has ordered the management of a private school in Kurmannapalem to explain its negligence in preventing an incident of a minor girl’s sexual abuse and why it did not immediately inform the police after the incident came to its notice.

A nine-year-old girl, studying at the school in Class IV, was reportedly sexually assaulted by a helper on the school campus on April 1. The incident came to light after the girl’s parents went to the school on April 3 and assaulted the helper, who was identified as Pochayya.

Subsequently, police registered a case under several sections and arrested the accused. A day later, the Disha police arrested the principal of the school for being negligent in reporting the incident and also failing to provide adequate security to children on the campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 5, District Education Officer L. Chandrakala visited the school and inquired into the incident and sought an explanation. Necessary action would be taken based on the response, she said.

‘Awareness initiatives helped’

Ms Chandrakala said that the department has been conducting various awareness drives for the safety of schoolchildren. One such measure is the good-touch-bad-touch concept taught to children from a young age.

“The girl, being aware of the good-touch-bad-touch concept, immediately fled from the spot and informed about the incident to her parents after going home,” Ms. Chandrakala said.

The DEO added that it is the responsibility of the school managements to provide adequate security to the children. Background checks must be conducted before recruiting staffers, she said, adding that the managements must conduct awareness activities such as good-touch-bad-touch at regular intervals for the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US