Explain negligence in reporting sexual abuse of minor girl, Visakhapatnam school ordered

April 06, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Education Department has ordered the management of a private school in Kurmannapalem to explain its negligence in preventing an incident of a minor girl’s sexual abuse and why it did not immediately inform the police after the incident came to its notice.

A nine-year-old girl, studying at the school in Class IV, was reportedly sexually assaulted by a helper on the school campus on April 1. The incident came to light after the girl’s parents went to the school on April 3 and assaulted the helper, who was identified as Pochayya.

Subsequently, police registered a case under several sections and arrested the accused. A day later, the Disha police arrested the principal of the school for being negligent in reporting the incident and also failing to provide adequate security to children on the campus.

On April 5, District Education Officer L. Chandrakala visited the school and inquired into the incident and sought an explanation. Necessary action would be taken based on the response, she said.

‘Awareness initiatives helped’

Ms Chandrakala said that the department has been conducting various awareness drives for the safety of schoolchildren. One such measure is the good-touch-bad-touch concept taught to children from a young age.

“The girl, being aware of the good-touch-bad-touch concept, immediately fled from the spot and informed about the incident to her parents after going home,” Ms. Chandrakala said.

The DEO added that it is the responsibility of the school managements to provide adequate security to the children. Background checks must be conducted before recruiting staffers, she said, adding that the managements must conduct awareness activities such as good-touch-bad-touch at regular intervals for the children.