Expired products found in food court kitchen

The officials of Vigilance and Enforcement Department and the Food Safety wing of the GVMC raided a food court operating out of a shopping mall at Dwaraka Nagar on Tuesday and found frozen products beyond expiry date being used in the kitchen.

According to Food Safety Officer M. Koteswara Rao, the teams found 31 sealed packets of chicken, prawn and other products worth ₹7,700 that were beyond expiry date by one to six months in the refrigerator of the kitchen.

He said the food court staff claimed that though the packets were in the refrigerator, they were not being used.

“As per the norms, the expired products should either be destroyed or kept in store rooms with ‘not for use’ labels affixed to them. Keeping the products in refrigerator hints that they are being served to the customers,” said Mr. Koteswara Rao.

A case has been registered under the Food Safety Act. Food samples have been collected and sent to lab for testing.