Experts throw light on knee replacement techniques in Visakhapatnam

A symposium on robotic knee replacement conducted at Q1 Hospitals was inaugurated by Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor P. Shyam Prasad on Sunday.

Around 150 orthopaedic surgeons from across the country attended the conference. The symposium was designed for orthopaedic surgeons to update their knowledge and skills with the evolution of technology to enhance the surgical recovery in various orthopaedic procedures through live demonstrations.

Customised planning

T. Ramana Murthy, chairman and chief joint replacement surgeon at Q1 Hospitals explained that the idea behind establishing robotic technology at the hospital was to ensure customised planning, precision and consistent service to arthritis patients seeking joint replacements.

He said that one of the most difficult aspects of joint replacement surgery was placing the individual components of the artificial joint in the best possible alignment so that they would mesh together and work smoothly.

“The robotic arm provides tactile, visual and auditory feedback to help surgeons achieve the desired orientation during the procedures,” he said.