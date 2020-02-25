Experts shed light on alternative technology

The oil industry will be always in demand as heavy vehicles will be dependent on oil as fuel unlike light vehicles, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M. K. Surana has said.

Participating as the chief guest at the inaugural of a four-day workshop on ‘Research Opportunities in petroleum, energy and natural gas (ReOPEN-2020)’ here on Monday, Mr. Surana urged students to come up with new ideas such as ‘zero emission’ vehicles.

‘Think differently’

He advised youngsters to think differently on commercial exploration of industry needs so that new ideas could be developed and new fields explored for development of alternative technologies.

Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, V.S.R.K. Prasad explained about the importance of energy, petroleum and natural gas. He spoke about the inception of IIPE . The next international workshop would be organised in 2022.

Mahendra Sunkara, a professor from the University of Louisville, USA, highlighted the energy demand and importance of de-carbonisation in the present situation.

Asset Manager of ONGC, Rajahmundry, RP Patel gave a keynote address on ‘well control’ and S. Bharathan from HPCL R & D, Bengaluru, spoke about future of energy research after the inaugural session.

Dr. Arun Kumar Pujari, assistant professor of IIPE, proposed the vote of thanks.

During the programme, national and international professionals will speak on topics such as recent and future aspects in energy and petroleum sector, research and educational opportunities in petroleum and energy engineering, energy conversion and solar energy, energy storage, fossil fuel, bio-fuel and biomass, catalysis, carbon free hydrogen production, thermal barrier coating and power generation cycle.