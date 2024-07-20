Experts highlight the need to bring down high rate of hysterectomies in Andhra Pradesh

The first Preserve the Uterus (PTU) Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated at the King George Hospital (KGH) by Dr. P. Sivananda, Superintendent of the hospital, in the presence of Shweta Rai, MD India and Country Division Head South Asia of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, and Dr. Sandhya Devi, HOD, Gynaecology Department of KGH, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural event included a training session for doctors from the government-run institutions and district-level hospitals apart from ASHA workers and other healthcare professionals. The second Centre of Excellence will be installed at the Victoria Government Hospital (VGH) in the city soon.

Preserve the Uterus is a nationwide campaign launched by Bayer’s Pharma Division, in collaboration with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), in April 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sivananda said that the PTU training sessions were an important initiative to bring down the high rate of hysterectomies in Andhra Pradesh and to improve women’s health. The Centre of Excellence established in partnership with Bayer was the first in the country. The training sessions to be offered through the centre would help in upskilling healthcare professionals so that hysterectomy becomes the last option to treat conditions such as heavy menstrual bleeding.

Ms. Shweta Rai said that Bayer’s initiative has made a significant contribution over the years in educating healthcare professionals and letting women know that there were alternative options to treat heavy menstrual bleeding and for improving the quality of their lives. She said that the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21) has revealed that Andhra Pradesh has the highest rate of hysterectomies at 8.7%, among women in the 30 - 39 age group, as against the national average of 3.3%.

Dr. Sandhya Devi expressed the view that the PTU programme would complement the efforts of the Gynaecology Department of KGH to offer effective treatments for heavy menstrual bleeding and to address a key health issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.