Expert talk on ‘Infra Red Signatures and Technologies’ organised at NSTL in Visakhapatnam

A Lab Science Council Meeting of Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) was held at NSTL premises on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
As part of the ongoing series of technical talks, being arranged by Lab Science Council, Dr. Kamal Nain Chopra, Scientist G (retired), Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), Delhi, delivered an expert talk on “Infra Red Signatures and Technologies.”
Trending
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao presided over the programme. Senior scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar and A. Srinivas Kumar, officers and staff of the NSTL participated in the programme.
Dr Kamal Nain Chopra served in DRDO for 33 years and superannuated as Scientist G from LASTEC. Subsequently, he served as Professor of Physics in NSIT (DU) and MAIT (GGSIPU).
ADVERTISEMENT