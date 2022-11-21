  1. EPaper
Expert talk on ‘Infra Red Signatures and Technologies’ organised at NSTL in Visakhapatnam

November 21, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Lab Science Council Meeting of Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) was held at NSTL premises on Monday.

As part of the ongoing series of technical talks, being arranged by Lab Science Council, Dr. Kamal Nain Chopra, Scientist G (retired), Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), Delhi, delivered an expert talk on “Infra Red Signatures and Technologies.”

NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao presided over the programme. Senior scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar and A. Srinivas Kumar, officers and staff of the NSTL participated in the programme.

Dr Kamal Nain Chopra served in DRDO for 33 years and superannuated as Scientist G from LASTEC. Subsequently, he served as Professor of Physics in NSIT (DU) and MAIT (GGSIPU).

