Expert: follow the path of sustainable development

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 00:36 IST

Two-day conference begins

A two-day international conference on “Smart and Sustainable Systems – Decade Ahead” began at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering (A) here on Saturday.

The conference is being organised jointly by IEEE India Council, IEEE Vizag Bay and Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering (A).

Advertising

Advertising

Delivering the inaugural address, S. K. Ramesh, Professor, California State University, USA, urged the participants to follow the path laid by M.K. Gandhi and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for achieving the goals of sustainable development.

He emphasised on the importance of sustainable energy for alleviating the effects of climate change.

He has also highlighted the importance of student activities and collaborative efforts through professional societies like IEEE by demonstrating some of the sustainable energy projects executed by students and faculty of California State University. S.N. Singh, Chairman, IEEE India Council, highlighted the need for sustainable development and appreciated the organisers for having chosen the ideal theme for the conference.

He also stressed on the need for maintaining the quality of the papers presented in the conference.

P. S. Rao, president, Gayatri Vidya Parishad, and others spoke.