Expert committee on traffic visits different areas in Visakhapatnam

Members interact with local people and police on traffic problems being faced

Expert committee constituted by Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha to resolve traffic issues in the city visited Arilova, Seethammadhara, HB Colony, Venkojipalem, Maddilapalem, Yendada, Tenneti Park, Jodugullapalem and MVP Colony areas in the city on Saturday.

The five-member team comprising Mukund Dangeti from GITAM Deemed to be University, P. Satyanarayana, a traffic signal expert, T.S.R. Prasad, retired Additional SP, Ch Balasatish from Visakha Safety Council, and Venugopal Rao from GVMC, interacted with the local traffic police and public and learnt about the traffic issues being faced in the areas.

‘Construct flyovers’

In Hanumanthuwaka junction, a number of people sought the police to take steps for providing quick passage of vehicles at the junction. Several citizens also urged to provide free left in Hanumanthawaka to Venkojipalem route for emergency vehicles. Majority of road users sought construction of flyover. The expert team discussed with the police about the suggestions and complaints in the locality. Similarly, the committee interacted with people at other areas. Later a meeting was conducted at MVP Colony to discuss about the complaints received and possible steps to be taken to resolve traffic woes.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana said on Sunday the committee would visit East Sub-Division areas which include II Town, III Town, IV Town, Maharanipeta areas from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. After the visit, a meeting will be arranged at Assilmetta.

“There are six sub-divisions in the city. The committee will visit all of them and finally on the seventh day, they will provide possible suggestions,” he added.

On February 8, the Police Commissioner had sought opinions and suggestions from people through social media, to solve traffic woes. Over 300 responded to the post in a day, after which he appointed a five-member committee to chalk out plans to resolve traffic issues in the city.