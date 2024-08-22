GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expert calls for dedicated panel to ensure stringent monitoring of hazardous industries

Published - August 22, 2024 08:28 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The death of at least 17 workers in a fire caused by a reactor blast at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh has called for a dedicated and independent safety panel to ensure stringent and continuous monitoring of the hazardous industries (orange-red category).

Such a mechanism is required in the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh which has two major pharmaceutical hubs at Achyutapuram in Anakapalli district and Paidibheemavaram in Srikakulam district.

Andhra University senior professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and ELEMENT (Pharmaceutical Testing Lab) co-ordinator Y. Rajendra Prasad said the committee members should comprise professors and research scholars from the fields of pharmacy, chemistry, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, physics, and fire services department and pollution control board.

“Explosions in reactors are usually caused by overpressure or electric short-circuits among other reasons. Therefore, monitoring of reactors is needed on a daily basis. It’s not hourly jobs, it’s minute-by-minute monitoring,” he said.

Most common sources of danger and potential triggers for fire and explosion are - ignition sources (open flames, sparks), chemical reactivity (solvents of mixture exposed to air), thermal runaway and overheating (due to unregulated temperature control during solvent recovery), inadequate ventilation and vapour accumulation (poor ventilation can result in building up of flammable vapours), mechanical failures (faulty pumps, valves and containment systems), electrostatic discharge (these are silent but potential hazard).

“The government must appoint a dedicated high-level safety management committee with experts from various fields. Departments such as pollution control board usually have such wings, but this high-level committee must be a third-party agency and should not be linked to any government authority. The committee should have statutory powers. This committee must be set up in Visakhapatnam, which is surrounded by hundreds of pharmaceutical and chemical industries,” said Prof. Rajendra Prasad.

