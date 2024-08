The experimental stoppage provided to train no. 17487/88 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala express at Nandalur has been extended by six months.

Train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala will stop at Nanadalur at 6.14 a.m. and depart at 6.15 a.m. with effect from August 30.

In the return direction, 17487 will stop at Nandalur will stop at 6.09 p.m. and depart at 6.10 p.m. with effect from August 30, according to statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

