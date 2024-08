The experimental stoppage of Vande Bharat Express train at Samalkot railway station has been further extended for a period of six months with effect from August 3.

Accordingly, Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833) and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834) Vande Bharat express trains have been provided with stoppage at Samalkot with effect from August 3, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

People are requested to make use of this facility.