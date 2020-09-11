Expedite land acquisition for project: Minister

The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, when completed, can provide irrigation facilities to eight lakh acres in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.
At a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation Department at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Friday, he directed the Deputy Collector Murali to complete the land acquisition process quickly. He suggested that problems, if any, could be sorted out with the assistance of local people’s representatives. He asked the officials to complete the right and left channels in an expeditious manner.
He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already given the administrative clearances for the project and directed the Executive Engineer to complete the re-tendering process early. Once that was done, the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone. He gave the break-up of the number of acres to be irrigated by the project.
Government Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu, Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, MLAs Karanam Dharmasri, Kannababu Raju, Gudivada Amarnath and Adeep Raj, DCCB president Sukumar Varma and Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy were among those who participated.
